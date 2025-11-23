Steps urged to protect patients from ‘post-antibiotic era’

ISLAMABAD: As the global community observes World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) to discourage the misuse of antibiotics and reduce the risk of creating superbugs, health experts have called for stronger measures to protect Pakistan from a post-antibiotic era.

It is worth mentioning that WAAW is being observed from November 18-24 under the World Health Organisation’s theme, “Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future,” which serves as a critical, urgent warning for Pakistan. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) develops when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve to resist the effects of medications, rendering treatments ineffective. Overuse and misuse of antibiotics are leading contributors to this crisis. Declared one of the greatest threats to global health, AMR could potentially undo decades of medical advancements if not addressed promptly.

Consultant Infectious Diseases and Chair of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme (ASP) at Shifa International Hospital Dr Ejaz Ahmed Khan said the nation was rapidly slipping into a post-antibiotic era where common infections, once easily treatable, now lead to traumatic experiences for patients, requiring prolonged hospital stays, highly costly lastresort drugs, and often resulting in tragic loss of life.

“This crisis is primarily fuelled by the widespread misuse of antibiotics by physicians and is driven by the rampant over-the-counter sales. Patients routinely seek and receive antibiotics for viral infections such as the common cold and flu, where these drugs are completely ineffective. This irrational use accelerates the development of extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strains, like those currently challenging our healthcare system,” he said.

“Fortunately, the Pakistan National Action Plan (NAP) on AMR (2023-28) addresses to meet these challenges. It hinges on immediate, visible enforcement across the ‘One Health’ spectrum,” he said. Dr Khan suggested that the government agencies must enforce the ban on non-prescription antibiotic sales.

“We must prioritise mass vaccination campaigns (such as for Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine) to reduce the burden of preventable infections, thereby reducing the need for antibiotics. Ensure the access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitation (like toilets), and good hygiene habits, which are crucial for public health,” he said.

Earlier, a walk was held in the hospital. Vice Chancellor Shifa Tameer-i-Millat University Prof Dr Mohammad Iqbal also suggested discouraging irrational use of antibiotics declaring it a threat to human beings.

Infection Prevention and Control Manager Arifa Khatoon suggested collective action across all healthcare disciplines.

Public health expert at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Dr Saifur Rehman, while talking to Dawn, said that AMR was one of the top global public health and development threats.

“Currently AMR has been ranked third as the leading cause of death worldwide. The misuse and overuse of antibiotics is the major cause. Health regulatory authorities must engage all stakeholders to fix this global public health issue while implementing the rational use of antimicrobials and regulation on over-the-counter availability of antibiotics,” he said.

