New Danish ambassador hosts first official event

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 23, 2025
ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Maja Derrous Mortensen, hosted her first official event at her residence on Saturday with an evening of music and friendship featuring the Denmark-Pakistan Musical Exchange Tour.

The gathering brought together a wide range of Denmark’s partners in Pakistan, including government representatives, development cooperation partners, private-sector and trade stakeholders, cultural and arts communities, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The event provided the ambassador with an opportunity to meet and connect with partners from across diverse sectors.

The event took place just three days after the ambassador formally presented her credentials to the president of Pakistan.

Guests enjoyed an inspiring live performance by Danish musicians collaborating with young artists from the Leif Larsen Music Centre (LLMC) from Hunza, as well as the qawwali group Sawaal from Lahore.

Their shared musical expression showcased the creativity that emerged when Danish and Pakistani talent came together, underscoring the strong cultural bonds that complemented the broader relationship between the two countries.

Organisers said that while Denmark’s primary focus remained climate action, sustainable infrastructure, green transition, and enhancing bilateral trade, cultural initiatives like the Musical Exchange Tour helped celebrate and deepen the more than 75 years of strong people-to-people connections between Denmark and Pakistan.

The embassy of Denmark expressed its appreciation to all the guests who joined what it called was a special evening in the green residence garden, marking a warm and promising beginning to Ambassador Mortensen’s tenure in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

