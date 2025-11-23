MNA unveils 17 road projects, hospital for Hassanabdal

TAXILA: Member of the National Assembly, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, announced that as many as 17 road infrastructure projects will be completed in the tehsil Hassanabdal during the current fiscal year.

Speaking at a public gathering in Peer Mandiala village on Saturday, where he inaugurated the 2.25 km Peer Mandiala road, which was completed with an allocation of Rs50 million, Sheikh Aftab said that the newly completed road will benefit six surrounding villages, including Kalu Pind, Peer Mandiala, Salikabad, Barwal, and nearby localities.

He stated that over the next three and a half years, significant funds will be allocated for electricity, gas, roads, and other civic works in Hassanabdal, Hazro, and Attock.

Additionally, he noted that many projects are already underway, including 17 roads under construction in various villages of Hassanabdal.

He said that the provincial government would establish a modern 200-bed hospital in this remote rural area located on the Punjab-KP border, adding that the initiative reflects the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and ensuring quality medical services at citizens’ doorsteps.

He added that a total of 310 kanals have been allocated for the project, which will also cater to residents of the adjoining KP districts. He added that the feasibility study was in its final stages and that Punjab chief minister would lay the foundation stone herself.

The hospital, he said, would feature modern diagnostic systems, emergency care, labour rooms, operating theaters, and all essential services.

He said 911 ‘Clinics on Wheels’ were currently operational across Punjab and had provided medical assistance to more than 20 million people. “Ensuring prompt and dignified healthcare for the public remained the government’s mission”, he added.

He said these development efforts reflect the commitment of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leadership to uplift public infrastructure across Punjab.

He said that during the last three months, Attock district has witnessed a notable surge in development activity, with the Punjab government initiating and expanding projects in health, labour welfare, infrastructure, and public service delivery.

Multiple departments have reported measurable progress as part of the provincial administration’s ongoing reforms.

The ceremony was also addressed by former Member of the Punjab Assembly Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, former UC Chairman Haji Rafiqat Khan, PML-N Tehsil General Secretary Abid Shehzad Malik, political advisor to Chairman WASA Mir Naveed Akhtar, Numberdar Syed Zahoor Hussain Shah, and former councilor Hafiz Ehsan Khaliq.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025