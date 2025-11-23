Owner, staff of rehab centre booked in murder case

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have booked the owner and staff of a rehabilitation centre after an autopsy report of a man admitted there declared his death a homicide, police said.

The Koral police registered the case under section 302 of PPC in response to a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother.

The police said that the victim was admitted at the rehabilitation centre, located in Ghori Town Phase VI in August. On October 12, the owner of the centre called the victim’s sister and informed her that her brother had escaped.

In response, the family reached the centre to inquire about the matter and also conducted search to trace his whereabouts, but without success. On October 19, the owner again called the victim’s sister and informed her that a dead body had been found and asked her to come and identify it.

The family again reached the centre where they were told that the body was found on the rooftop of a mosque adjacent to the centre. They were also told that the police had taken the body to hospital for legal procedures.

Later, the family reached the hospital and identified the body. An autopsy conducted on the body found signs of strangulation in the neck. Besides, marks of resistance were also found in the hands, face, chest, both the legs and abdomen of the man.

The complainant believed that his brother was tortured to death.

The police said after registration of the FIR, the case was referred to the homicide unit for further investigation.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025