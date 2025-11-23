ICCI, realtors support sustainability summit on green housing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Realtors Association of Pakistan on Saturday expressed full support for the upcoming Pakistan Sustainability Summit 2025, terming sustainable housing vital for the country’s economic stability and climate resilience.

The summit, scheduled for Dec 3, is themed Sustainable Housing for Economic Resilience and Climate Smart Living and is expected to bring together policymakers, developers, planners, environmental experts and private sector leaders for a national dialogue on climate-responsive urban development.

Founder of the summit and Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan, Syed Munir Ahmed, met ICCI President and Chairman of the Realtors Association, Sardar Tahir Mahmood, to brief him on the initiatives objectives and national relevance.

The meeting highlighted the growing recognition that Pakistan’s rapidly expanding cities require urgent transition towards environmentally responsible and economically viable housing models.

Mahmood said the real estate and construction sectors, despite being key contributors to the national economy, must now align with sustainable development principles.

Sustainable housing is directly linked with economic resilience, climate-smart living and social well-being, he said, adding that ICCI and the Realtors Association would mobilise their members nationwide to engage with the summits agenda.

He pointed out that rising energy costs, water scarcity, climate vulnerabilities and unplanned urbanisation had created unprecedented challenges for the housing sector.

Adopting low-carbon construction practices, renewable energy solutions, green building standards and efficient land-use planning, he said, was essential to address these pressures.

Ahmed welcomed the endorsement, calling it a strong message of support from the business and real estate community. The summit is not just a conference; it marks the beginning of a broader national movement to rethink how we build our homes, cities and communities, he said, emphasising that sustainable housing is central to climate resilience, public health and long-term economic recovery.

Senior government officials have already confirmed participation as keynote speakers, including the Director General of the Public Private Partnership Wing at the Ministry of Housing and Works, Waseem Hayat Bajwa, the CEO of the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (PIDCL), and the CEO of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

Experts in architecture, urban planning, renewable energy, water management, finance and climate adaptation are also expected to join the discussions.

The summit aims to align its recommendations with national development strategies and global commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement and Pakistans climate and urban development targets.

Key themes include climate-resilient infrastructure, low-carbon housing, net-zero buildings, circular construction, eco-friendly materials, smart cities and sustainable financing models.

Devcom-Pakistan said the summit would serve as a long-term platform for policy engagement, partnerships and dialogue among government institutions, businesses, academia, civil society and development partners.

Ahmed added that the event would spotlight not only the challenges but also practical, actionable solutions for greener, safer and more resilient housing systems.

With growing institutional backing, the Pakistan Sustainability Summit 2025 is emerging as a significant forum in shaping the countrys approach to sustainable urban development.

