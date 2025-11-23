NGO to provide training to tribal journalists

KHYBER: Light Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, signed memorandums of understanding with the Landi Kotal and the Jamrud press clubs for the capacity building of the tribal journalists.

The foundation’s chairperson Ms Rifat Ikram signed the MoUs with Aman Ali and Sajid Ali Kukikhel, presidents of Landi Kotal and Jamrud press clubs, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Ikram said that her organisation was interested in enhancing the capacity of tribal journalists alongside arranging professional and welfare trainings.

She said that her organisation would also provide wheelchairs, hearing aid to the deaf children, along with digital Holy Qurans to blind family members of both the press club members, if any.

