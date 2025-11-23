E-Paper | March 02, 2026

NGO to provide training to tribal journalists

A Correspondent Published November 23, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KHYBER: Light Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, signed memorandums of understanding with the Landi Kotal and the Jamrud press clubs for the capacity building of the tribal journalists.

The foundation’s chairperson Ms Rifat Ikram signed the MoUs with Aman Ali and Sajid Ali Kukikhel, presidents of Landi Kotal and Jamrud press clubs, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Ikram said that her organisation was interested in enhancing the capacity of tribal journalists alongside arranging professional and welfare trainings.

She said that her organisation would also provide wheelchairs, hearing aid to the deaf children, along with digital Holy Qurans to blind family members of both the press club members, if any.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe