15 killed in road accidents, roof collapse in KP

Dawn Report Published November 23, 2025
ABBOTTABAD/LAKKI MARWAT/NOWSHERA: Ten people were killed and 14 injured in two road accidents in Abbottabad and Karak districts, while five members of a family, including three children, died and three sustained injuries when a house collapsed in Nowhera on Saturday.

In Abbottabad, a van going from Beerum Gali village in Galiyat to Abbottabad city skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge after its brakes failed at a sharp turn in the Kharri area on Saturday morning. As a result, five passengers, including two women and the driver, were killed on the spot.

After receiving an emergency call, Rescue 1122 teams and personnel from the Bagnothar police station rushed to the spot. However, local residents had already reached the ravine and managed to recover five bodies and one injured passenger on a self-help basis. Later, the injured man also died.

In Karak district, four people were killed and 14 others injured when a car and a passenger coach collided head-on near Tarkha Koi village on the Indus Highway.

A Rescue 1122 official said that the coach was going to Peshawar from Bhakkar district of Punjab.

He said that as a result of the collision, four people were killed on spot, while 14 others were injured. The rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured passengers to the District Headquarters Hospital, Karak.

In Nowshera, five members of a family lost their lives, while three others were seriously injured when the roof of their mud house collapsed in the Dag Jadeed area of Pabbi tehsil.

Rescue officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and shifted the bodies and the injured to Mian Rashid Shaheed Hospital, Pabbi.

According to rescue sources, the roof of the mud house suddenly collapsed in the Dag Jadeed area due to its dilapidated condition, trapping eight family members under the rubble.

The rescue teams and locals retrieved five bodies and three injured from the wreckage. The deceased included Rizwan, 36, Walida, 9, Ayan, 6, Hafsa, 5, and Dua, 4. The injured included Ra Bibi, 22; Amia Bibi, 17; and Ayan, 2.

After providing first aid, the rescue teams shifted the injured and the bodies to Pabbi Hospital.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

