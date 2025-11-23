Govt’s daily wage policy protested

BATTAGRAM: A protest rally was organised by the All Department Supporting Staff Association on Saturday to voice opposition to the government’s policies on daily wages, outsourcing and privatisation.

The rally started from Government Centennial Model High School and culminated at Battagram Press Club, with participants holding placards and chanting slogans against the government.

Provincial president Akbar Khan Mohmand, accompanied by District Battagram chapter president Muhammad Zubair, general secretary Syed Gul Badshah, and other supporting staff, led the rally.

In his address, Akbar Khan criticised the PTI government’s policies of recruiting supporting staff on daily wages, despite a writ having been filed in the high court.

He alleged that the government was trying to crush poor staff through outsourcing, daily wages and privatisation, while elected members increased their perks and privileges at will.

He highlighted that the government’s actions contradict Imran Khan’s vision of providing benefits to the poor.

Akbar warned the government that the 163,000 supporting staff in the province would resist these policies and threatened to besiege the provincial assembly until their demands were met. He also demanded withdrawal of the policies, stating that they were unacceptable and would be resisted at all costs.

Muhammad Zubair and Syed Gul Badshah also criticised the PTI government’s policies, terming them as anti-poor.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025