E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Govt’s daily wage policy protested

Our Correspondent Published November 23, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BATTAGRAM: A protest rally was organised by the All Department Supporting Staff Association on Saturday to voice opposition to the government’s policies on daily wages, outsourcing and privatisation.

The rally started from Government Centennial Model High School and culminated at Battagram Press Club, with participants holding placards and chanting slogans against the government.

Provincial president Akbar Khan Mohmand, accompanied by District Battagram chapter president Muhammad Zubair, general secretary Syed Gul Badshah, and other supporting staff, led the rally.

In his address, Akbar Khan criticised the PTI government’s policies of recruiting supporting staff on daily wages, despite a writ having been filed in the high court.

He alleged that the government was trying to crush poor staff through outsourcing, daily wages and privatisation, while elected members increased their perks and privileges at will.

He highlighted that the government’s actions contradict Imran Khan’s vision of providing benefits to the poor.

Akbar warned the government that the 163,000 supporting staff in the province would resist these policies and threatened to besiege the provincial assembly until their demands were met. He also demanded withdrawal of the policies, stating that they were unacceptable and would be resisted at all costs.

Muhammad Zubair and Syed Gul Badshah also criticised the PTI government’s policies, terming them as anti-poor.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe