PTI govt failed on all fronts, alleges QWP leader

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao has said that provincial government has completely failed to establish law and order, provide relief to people and ensure good governance.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday, he said that the province was facing a severe administrative crisis due to flawed policies and poor governance. He said that government’s peace jirga was nothing more than an attempt to deceive people.

On this occasion, JUI-F leader Maulana Pir Safiullah along with scores of his associates and family members, announced joining of QWP.

The QWP leader said that instead of resolving issues of people, rulers were focused on Imran’s release and protest politics, because of which basic problems of people and the province were neglected.

He said that due to the ruling party’s lack of attention, people were deprived of basic facilities. “Educational institutions are in a poor state, health sector is deteriorating, inflation is rising daily, electricity and gas loadshedding continues, and employment opportunities are dwindling, which reflected the government’s failure,” he added.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the PTI government had been in power since 2013, yet people of the province were still deprived of basic services such as education, healthcare and employment.

He said that during its first term, PTI had announced the so-called ‘education and health emergencies’, but ground realities contradicted its claims, as seen in anti-people steps such as privatisation of educational institutions and hospitals.

He said that lawlessness in the province reached such a level that people did not dare to leave their homes after evening. “They are forced to live under a shadow of fear,” he added.

The QWP leader said that provincial government practically lost its writ because the focus of its policies was not establishment of peace but the release of Imran Niazi.

MINISTER: Provincial Health Minister Haleequr Rehman visited district headquarters hospital Charsadda where he conducted a detailed inspection of all departments, including emergency, ICU, medical, surgical and children’s wards.

Expressing concerns over poor cleanliness conditions in the hospital, the minister issued instructions to medical superintendent (MS) and relevant staff to bring immediate improvement.

On the occasion, he said that people would soon witness visible change in the hospital, adding that improving district hospitals was their top priority.

During the visit, the minister was briefed about issues such as non-functional CT scan and MRI machines, shortage of doctors and lack of other essential facilities.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025