Operational preparedness of S. Waziristan police force reviewed

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The district police officer, Muhammad Tahir Shah Wazir, presided over the weekly orderly room at police lines, Wana, on Friday, convening officers and personnel from across the district to review welfare issues, service grievances, operational preparedness and administrative performance.

The session served as a key forum for assessing the overall efficiency, discipline and readiness of the police force in a strategically sensitive region.

The officers during the briefings outlined issues related to duty schedules, rotations, pending transfers, accommodation facilities, residential conditions, uniform supply and logistical support including transport and fuel. Each concern was carefully examined by the DPO, who issued specific directives to ensure timely resolution. Several complaints were addressed on the spot, drawing appreciation from personnel and reinforcing the administration’s commitment to addressing legitimate grievances.

Highlighting the critical role of personnel in maintaining law and order, the DPO noted that officers and constables form the backbone of policing in South Waziristan Lower. He emphasised that welfare measures, timely professional training, and the swift resolution of grievances are central to enhancing operational efficiency. “Upholding the rule of law, protecting citizens’ rights and ensuring public safety remains the core mission of our police. Every officer must demonstrate integrity, discipline and professionalism in all duties,” he said.

Directing senior officers to take a proactive approach in resolving pending matters, the DPO stressed the importance of effective communication with subordinate staff. Policing in South Waziristan Lower, he noted, carries heightened responsibilities due to the district’s strategic and sensitive nature, requiring constant vigilance, operational readiness, and exemplary conduct.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025