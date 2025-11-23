E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Wildfire on Nawagai mountains extinguished

Our Correspondent Published November 23, 2025
BAJAUR: A wildfire on three mountains here was finally extinguished on Saturday after it continued for three days, destroying scores of trees in Bajaur’s Nawagai town.

Local residents and Rescue 1122 officials said that the fire initially broke out in Babajee Mountain on Thursday morning, quickly engulfing the adjacent Anar Bagh and Sagai Bala mountains due to its intensity.

A team of firefighters was immediately rushed to Babajee Mountain early on Thursday morning, but they failed to control it instantly,” said the Rescue 1122 official.

Later, a number of additional firefighters along with local residents were mobilised to the affected mountains, but the fire could not be brought under control even on the second day,” the resident of the areas told Dawn.

However, finally the fire was extinguished on Saturday afternoon, confirmed locals including former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Shaukatullah Khan, whose house is located in Nawagai town.

The Rescue 1122 Khar station on Saturday in a statement said: “We are pleased to announce that we have completely controlled the fire in Nawagai town’s three mountains - Babajee, Anar Bagh, and Sagi Bala - after a three-day successful operation involving over 20 firefighters.”

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

