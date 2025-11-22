Saudi oil giant’s operations in Islamabad challenged

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken up a case challenging the operations of Saudi oil company Aramco-branded fuel stations in the federal capital, issuing notices to the country’s top oil regulator and other respondents for allegedly allowing the foreign entity to operate without a license.

The petition, filed by Mohammad Shafiq Mir, owner of a PSO station on Srinagar Highway, was heard by Justice Mohammad Azam Khan. The court has ordered a response from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Aramco Asia Singapore Pvt Ltd, Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO), Askar Oil, and several other government bodies.

The petitioners counsel Kashif Ali Malik argued that the Saudi state-owned oil company, has been running petrol pumps under its own branding without being a registered corporate entity in Pakistan and without obtaining a mandatory marketing license from OGRA.

The petitioner contends that this violates the OGRA Ordinance, the Pakistan Oil Rules 2016, the Petroleum Act, and the Explosives Act.

He claims the Aramco outlet near his station is operating by relying on licences and permits, including an explosives licence, that were originally granted to local companies Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd and Askar Oil.

Such an arrangement, the petition argues, is illegal and creates “serious safety, regulatory, and competitive distortions.”

OGRA and other authorities were accused of “systemic inaction” for not restraining Aramco’s operations despite the apparent legal breaches, which the petitioner says has caused him financial loss and undermined fair competition.

After a preliminary hearing, Justice Azam Khan issued notices to all respondents, seeking their written replies. The case has been adjourned, with a future hearing date to be determined by the registrar office.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025