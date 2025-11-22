E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Saudi oil giant’s operations in Islamabad challenged

Malik Asad Published November 22, 2025
A view from outside the Islamabad High Court. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken up a case challenging the operations of Saudi oil company Aramco-branded fuel stations in the federal capital, issuing notices to the country’s top oil regulator and other respondents for allegedly allowing the foreign entity to operate without a license.

The petition, filed by Mohammad Shafiq Mir, owner of a PSO station on Srinagar Highway, was heard by Justice Mohammad Azam Khan. The court has ordered a response from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Aramco Asia Singapore Pvt Ltd, Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO), Askar Oil, and several other government bodies.

The petitioners counsel Kashif Ali Malik argued that the Saudi state-owned oil company, has been running petrol pumps under its own branding without being a registered corporate entity in Pakistan and without obtaining a mandatory marketing license from OGRA.

The petitioner contends that this violates the OGRA Ordinance, the Pakistan Oil Rules 2016, the Petroleum Act, and the Explosives Act.

He claims the Aramco outlet near his station is operating by relying on licences and permits, including an explosives licence, that were originally granted to local companies Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd and Askar Oil.

Such an arrangement, the petition argues, is illegal and creates “serious safety, regulatory, and competitive distortions.”

OGRA and other authorities were accused of “systemic inaction” for not restraining Aramco’s operations despite the apparent legal breaches, which the petitioner says has caused him financial loss and undermined fair competition.

After a preliminary hearing, Justice Azam Khan issued notices to all respondents, seeking their written replies. The case has been adjourned, with a future hearing date to be determined by the registrar office.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Abdullah
Nov 22, 2025 03:29pm
They don’t want any investment in country
Recommend 0
Kashif farooq Sheikh Advocate
Nov 22, 2025 04:23pm
Why PSO is creating hurdles in smooth operation of Aramco? To file such a petition, PSO must have clean hands. I don't think so. Aramco is much better than PSO in all aspects, honesty or quality
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 23, 2025 01:26am
This petition only proves that Aramco products and metered. Quantities are much better than PDO and others, that is why customers prefer to go to Aramco. Instead of writing to the good and honest player in the competitive field, the Court should ask the customers on Aramco pump about why they prefer Aramco over the PSO, next door. They would get the answer right there.
Recommend 0
Raja
Nov 23, 2025 12:00pm
PSO owner is right in saying that his sales dropped because people have now an option not to be looted by him there are many instances where they fill the tank over its capacity. In 42-45 litre capacity tank they fill it over 48 litres..
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 23, 2025 05:44pm
Pak-Saudi friendship; Zindabaad.
Recommend 0
Shabbir Lakhani
Nov 23, 2025 07:42pm
It used hoped that the Court will conduct proceedings with full transparency and accountability
Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 23, 2025 09:41pm
The mentioned PSO patrol pump is notorious in doing doggy business. As the consumers have choice they shifted to a much better option. Stop crying man and mend your ways.
Recommend 0

