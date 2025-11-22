PTCL mini-exchange battery thefts in November rose to three

ISLAMABAD: The theft of equipment from Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)’s mini exchanges installed on roadsides rose to three in November as criminals struck again, police said.

In the latest incident, thieves stole batteries from a mini exchange installed on the roadside in the area of Margalla Town.

The theft came to light when the system went down on November 17 at around 11am in Margalla Town Phase 2.

As a result, a PTCL team was sent to inspect the fault.

The team found the battery compartment of the MSAG system (known as the mini exchange) broken, while eight Sacred Sun 100AH batteries were found stolen. The batteries were worth Rs160,000.

Over the incident, Shahzad Town police registered a case under Section 379 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified thieves on the complaint of Manager OFAN Sohail Adil.

Earlier this month, thieves stole eight Agison 100AH batteries from a PTCL MSAG system installed in G-8/2. A case was registered at Karachi Company Police Station under Section 379 of the Pakistan Penal Code on a complaint lodged by Mir Saad.

The theft was discovered when a PTCL field team visited the area and found the internal lock of the MSAG system broken. On examination, the team found eight batteries missing from the compartment.

The worth of the stolen batteries was Rs100,000.

In another incident, thieves stole eight batteries from the system installed in G-10/4.

A case was registered at Ramna police station under Section 379 of the PPC on a complaint lodged by technician Mohammad Farrukh Manzoor Bhati.

A PTCL team visited the area and found the welding of the battery compartment broken, while eight NAAADA 10AH batteries worth Rs280,000 were stolen. The team immediately informed the police through their helpline.

In response, the police reached the spot and initiated legal action.

Talking to Dawn, a PTCL official said that the MSAG is a mini exchange installed on roadsides in different areas.

The batteries are attached to the systems to provide power in case of suspension of the main power supply.

“These days the MSAG is being replaced with the Fiber to Home system,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the MSAG is a core component of PTCL’s network, enabling it to deliver high-speed broadband and voice services over its next-generation network.

The Fiber to the Home (FTTH) system is a broadband technology that brings optical fiber cables directly from the internet service provider’s central office to individual homes or businesses.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025