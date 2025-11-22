E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Gulzar clinches bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

Agencies Published November 22, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RIYADH: Pakistani wres­tler Mohammad Gul­zar won a bronze medal in the 97 kg category at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh on Friday, dedicating his victory to the country’s armed forces.

Gulzar secured the medal by defeating Turkiye’s Rifat E. Gidak in the fall position 5-4. The wrestler had earlier overcome Afghanistan’s Iqbal Ahmed in the repechage round to advance to the bronze medal contest.

Iranian wrestler Ami­rali Azarpira won the gold medal after a dominant 5-0 win against Kazak­hstan’s Rizabek Aitmukhan.

Following his win, Gulzar announced he would dedicate the medal to the Pakistan Army’s ‘Banyan-e-Marsoos’ operation, stating that the victory was for his “homeland, its defenders and martyrs.”

The Pakistan Wrestling Federation had organised a three-month intensive training camp in Gujran­wala to prepare for the games, with coach Inam Butt providing guidance.

“We learned a lot in this camp, and Allah Almighty rewarded us for our hard work,” said Pakistan Wrestling Federation president Arshad Sattar. “This victory is a source of pride for the entire Pakistan.”

In other wrestling eve­nts, Pakistan’s Inayatullah missed out on the 74kg quarter-finals after a loss to Bahrain’s Magomedrasul Asluev. Meanwhile, Moha­mmad Abdullah was defe­ated 10-0 by Uzbekistan’s Umidjon Jalolov in the round-of-16 of the 65kg category.

The wrestling bronze brings Pakistan’s total medal haul at the games to five.

The other medals include a gold won by star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, a silver by Yasir Sultan in the same competition and two additional bronze medals from boxers Faitma Zahra and Qudratullah.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe