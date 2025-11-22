E-Paper | March 01, 2026

‘FIFA Series’ to expand in 2026

Reuters Published November 22, 2025
ZURICH: The second “FIFA Series”, sponsored biennial tournaments for mainly lower-ranked and lesser-financed nations, will expand in 2026 and launch a new women’s edition, the global governing body said on Friday.

Though some games in the first 24-nation series in 2024 were sparsely attended, others did spark big fan interest, with more than 85,000 turning up for Egypt’s finale against Croatia in Cairo.

Host nations for the larger 2026 men’s series are Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Puerto Rico, Rwanda and Uzbekistan, FIFA said, with the final line-up of participants to be given early in the year.

The women’s series will debut in Brazil, Ivory Coast and Thailand.

The aim is to benefit national teams lacking opportunities to play teams from other continents, with FIFA contributing to travel costs, accommodation and other logistics.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

