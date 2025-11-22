E-Paper | March 01, 2026

M-Tag service expanded to weekends across 10 centres

Published November 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD: The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad on Friday expanded the M-Tag service timings, allowing residents to visit any of the 10 centres seven days a week.

Director Excise and Taxation Bilal Azam announced that the service will now remain available on Saturdays and Sundays, from 9am to 9pm, similar to the weekday timings.

According to the department, the decision was taken to facilitate residents who cannot visit centres during regular working days. With increasing traffic on national highways and a surge in daily commuters, the need for uninterrupted M-Tag services had grown.

The weekend plan aims to reduce crowding at centres and offer flexibility for those with tight schedules.

Residents can now visit any of the designated centres across the city for M-Tag registration, renewal or assistance.

The centres have been directed to ensure smooth service delivery and maintain staff presence throughout the extended hours.

Officials said the M-Tag facility plays an essential role in improving toll management and reducing congestion at motorway entry points.

With electronic tagging becoming mandatory on several routes, the department has seen a steady rise in users seeking registration.

The weekend availability is expected to support this transition and encourage more motorists to adopt the system.

Director Azam said the department was focusing on public convenience and aims to ensure that services remain accessible without long waiting times.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

