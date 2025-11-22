E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Hamza, Saqib dazzle

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published November 22, 2025
LAHORE: FG/Din sealed their place in the main final after a thrilling victory over Diamond Paints/Din while SQ Seagold/Newage Cables routed Sula Polo to reach the subsidiary final of the SQ Seagold Gold Polo Cup here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Six brilliant goals by Hamza Mawaz Khan helped FG/Din edge out Diamond Paints/Din 7-6. Mian Abbas Mukhtar added the seventh for the winners.Diamond Paints/Din fought valiantly, led by the outstanding Raja Jalal Arsalan, who scored four goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed contributed two.

In the other match, a superb six-goal show by Saqib Khan Khakwani steered SQ Seagold/Newage Cables to an emphatic 8-1 victory over Sula Polo.

Shiraz Qureshi added two more to complete the commanding win. Sula Polo’s only goal came through Raja Sami.

FG/Din meet Master paints in the main final while SQ Seagold/Newage Cables face see HK Polo in the subsidiary final on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

