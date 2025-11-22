Arsenal brace for Spurs clash without Gabriel, City in pursuit

LONDON: Arsenal will be without defensive lynchpin Gabriel Magal­haes when they host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as Manchester City seek to keep up the pressure on the Premier League leaders.

Pep Guardiola’s City could cut the Gunners’ lead at the top of the table to just one point, at least for 24 hours, if they beat Newcastle United on Saturday.

Reigning champions Liverpool desp­erately need a win after five defeats in their last six Premier Lea­gue matches, while Rob Edwards takes charge of his first match as Wolverhampton Wanderers manager.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a major headache as he considers how to reshuffle his defence against Spurs in the absence of the injured Gabriel.

The Brazilian has been at the heart of the near-impregnable Gunners back line that has conceded just five goals in 11 Premier League matches.

But Arteta confirmed on Friday that the defender will miss “weeks” of action after picking up an injury during international duty.

“Gabi is going to be out for weeks,” said Arteta, who added that the defender will have another scan next week.

Gabriel, who has formed a formidable central defensive partnership with William Saliba and is also a threat from set-pieces, is likely to be replaced by Piero Hincapie or Cristhian Mosquera.

The Gunners are four points clear of City after they drew 2-2 with Sunderland earlier this month, ending a streak of eight wins in all competitions with no goals conceded.

Arsenal remain favourites to secure a first Premier League title since 2003/04 and have an eye-catching record against their London rivals — losing just once in the league at home to Tottenham since 1993.

But Spurs travel to the Emirates boasting the best away record in the league this season — with four wins and a draw from five games.

The other London club Chelsea will also be without their star player Cole Palmer for their match against Burnley on Saturday.

Palmer, who was close to a comeback from a groin injury, has fractured a toe in an accident at home that will keep him out of this month’s key matches against visiting Barcelona and Arsenal, manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

The England international suffered the groin injury in August but returned to action the following month with back-to-back goals against Brentford and Bayern Munich.

But Palmer was then forced off injured at Manchester United, prompting Maresca to rest him to recover, and has now stubbed the small toe on his left foot on a door during the night.

“He’s probably not available for tomorrow [at Burnley] for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure. Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe. It’s nothing important, but he won’t be back in the next week,” the Chelsea boss told reporters.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need quick fix Liverpool’s hopes of a successful title defence appear to be over after five defeats in six games left them eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Sports analytics company Opta puts the champions’ chances of winning the league at just over seven per cent, following their 3-0 humbling by Manchester City before the international break.

Liverpool face Nottingham Forest, the only team who beat them at home last season, on Saturday with Arne Slot’s men desperate to put their recent woes behind them.

The Reds’ issues have been well documented but Liverpool’s biggest problem is their leaky defence, which has so far conceded at least two goals in six of their past seven league games.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has warned the club could even miss out on Champions League qualification if they fail to strengthen their defence in the January transfer window.

Reports this week suggest they remain interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after a deal collapsed on transfer deadline day, but Liverpool need an immediate improvement.

On the other side, Newcastle are languishing in 14th spot in the Premier League, with just three wins this season, as they prepare to welcome City to St James’ Park on Saturday.

“It’s been difficult to pinpoint one thing but certainly we know we have to improve the general performances,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told the BBC. “We’re looking for more consistency — we’re looking for more goals. We’re looking for a big response in this moment.”

Howe would not have chosen City as his opponents this weekend. Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost to the Magpies in the league, either home or away, since 2019.

Some sections of the northeast side’s fan base are disgruntled but Howe will surely be given the benefit of the doubt by club chiefs after winning the League Cup last season and qualifying for the Champions League.

Fixtures:

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated): Burnley v Chelsea (1230), Bournemouth v West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford, Fulham v Sunderland, Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace, Newcastle United v Manchester City (1730).

Sunday: Leeds United v Aston Villa (1400), Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1630).

Monday: Manchester United v Everton (2000).

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025