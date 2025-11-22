Hasan joins Pakistan squad

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan cricketers participated in a comprehensive practice session here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium under lights on Friday ahead of their T20 International tri-nation series clash against Sri Lanka.

The squad practised in the nets and also took part in physical drills under the supervision of the coaching staff led by head coach Mike Hesson.

Pakistan’s young batter Hasan Nawaz, who was brought back to the national squad in place of injured Abdul Samad, also took part in practice.

Pakistan face under-pressure Sri Lanka who faced a massive 67-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe on Thursday.

The Sikandar Raza-captained Zimbabwe gave tough time to Pakistan also in the tri-nation series opener which the Salman Ali Agha-led side won by five wickets in the final over as they chased 148.

