DOHA: Ghazi Ghori’s solid batting backed by Sufiyan Muqeem’s spin and all-round show from Saad Masood steered Pakistan Shaheens to a thrilling five-run victory over Sri Lanka ‘A’ in the semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars Champ­ionship here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Irfan Khan-led Pakistan now face Bangla­desh ‘A’ in the final on Sunday.

Sri Lanka started the 154-run chase aggressively hammering 29 runs in the first two overs, fuelled by Lasith Croo­spulle’s explosive 27 from seven balls. Shahid Aziz halted the early onslaught by removing the right-hander in the second over.

Vishen Halambage then attempted to stabilise the innings, as he stitched useful partnerships with Nishan Madushka and Nuwanidu Fernando. But his dismissal by Sufiyan for 29 triggered a collapse. Sri Lanka ‘A’ tumbled from 70-3 to 99-8 in just over five overs.

Milan Rathnayake kept the contest alive with a fighting 40 off 32 balls. Sri Lanka ‘A’ needed eight off the final four deliveries but the Pakistan bowlers held their nerve to restrict them to 148-9.

Sufiyan and Saad took three wickets each while Ahmed Daniyal, Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah claimed one apiece.

Earlier after being sent in to bat, Shaheens posted a fighting 153-9 off the stipulated overs thanks to Ghazi’s responsible batting.

Wicket-keeper/batter Ghazi top-scored with an unbeaten 39 off 36 laced with two fours and one six. Maaz Sadaqat contributed 23 off 11, hitting two fours and two huge sixes. Ahmed Danyal and Saad contributed 22 runs each, while Mohammad Naeem made 16.

For Sri Lanka, Pramod Madushan picked up four wickets and Traveen Mathew three, while Dunith Wellalage and Milan Rathnayake took one wicket each.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025