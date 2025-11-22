All displaced Khar residents return to their homes

BAJAUR: The return of residents to their homes after being displaced for about 25 days has brought life back to normal in six areas of Khar tehsil, where a military action was launched to flush out terrorists, residents and officials said on Friday.

They told Dawn that residents of Lara Banda, Kosar, Janat Shah, Garoo, Delhi and Shahgai Qala, started returning to their homes on Wednesday afternoon, hours after the district administration allowed them to go back following clearance of their localities of terrorists.

“All the displaced people of Khar have returned to their homes, which they had left on October 28 owing to the operation against terrorists,” residents Ashfaq Ahmed, Siraj Khan, Khalid and Abdur Rehaman said.

They stated that displaced people either stayed with relatives, friends, or in rented homes in different urban localities of Khar tehsil.

“All residents of our areas, especially women and children, are overjoyed to be back home since they never spent such an extended period away from their homes,” said Ali Khan, a resident of Janat Shah, who along with his family returned back to his home on Friday.

He told Dawn that some people, particularly women and the elderly, offered prayers of thanksgiving when they saw their homes safe and secure.

However, residents said a few houses in the aforementioned areas had been impacted during the anti-terrorist operations.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan also confirmed on Friday that all the internally displaced persons of Khar tehsil had safely reached their homes.

All the displaced people, totalling more than 2,300 families, have returned to their homes, which is a matter of great satisfaction for the administration,” he told Dawn.

Mr Khan said the people would be given the financial assistance by the provincial government for their damaged houses and infrastructure, adding an assessment survey would be conducted soon.

The deputy commissioner said he had directed the senior officials of Tribal Electric Supply Company to restore power supply to the said areas immediately by fixing the damage lines.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025