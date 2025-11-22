E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Bar, bench can lessen caseload, says PHC judge

Published November 22, 2025
MANSEHRA: Peshawar High Court judge Justice Sadiq Ali on Friday said that bench and bar should not only take their profession as a source of employment but they should also see it as a noble cause of dispensing justice under the ambit of law.

“We, the bench and bar, have to perform our duties with utmost honesty and sincerity not only to lessen the caseload, but to dispense litigants with justice as a source of reward hereafter,” he stressed while addressing the lawyers and judicial officers at the bar here.

He said that challans were not being put in courts speedily, which was one of the hurdles in the speedy dispensation of justice and cases were piled up.

“We welcome your suggestions anytime, anywhere as we need your support in the rehabilitation of the sanctity of the judicial system, and we have to strive for it,” Justice Sadiq said.

He said both bench and bar should not be limited to their official responsibilities, but they should both work to deliver as a noble profession.

The high court judge also visited the courts and met with judicial officers. He also opened work on renovation of court premises.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

