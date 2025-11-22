E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Four injured as gas leak causes fire in Swabi house

A Correspondent Published November 22, 2025
SWABI: Four people were injured when a fire erupted in a house due to gas leak here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 officials said that the incident occurred in Marghuz village when a family member lit the stove in the kitchen to cook breakfast.

He said a rescue team arrived at the scene, provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to Marghuz Hospital.

The injured included a woman, 43, her 21-year-old daughter, Mudasir Khan, 15, and Sabeha Khan, 10.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man, identified as Abid Ali, a resident of Topi city, was shot dead by a youngster on Friday.

Mohammad Hasnat, son of the deceased, filed a report with the Topi city police station, stating that he along with his father was going to his aunt’s house. He said when they reached the Boardnew Chowk, Irfan Khan, also riding a motorcycle, came close to them and opened fire with a pistol, killing his father on the spot.

Hasnat said that the cause of the killing was a tiff over the fight of children.

The police have registered an FIR and started further investigation into the murder.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

