Kundi, Finnish church delegation discuss interfaith harmony

APP Published November 22, 2025
PESHAWAR: A high-level delegation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

The delegation was led by Archbishop Dr Tapio Luoma and included Rev Dr Kimmo Kierylainen, Director of the Department of International Relations; Rev Laura Hovonen, adviser on interfaith relations; and Rev Dr Juha Merilainen, religious adviser to the archbishop.

MPA Zarak Khan and Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz Peters were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, matters related to governance, administrative affairs, and the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came under discussion.

The delegation briefed the governor on the church’s efforts to promote peace, brotherhood, and respect for humanity, saying that churches worldwide had always advocated harmony and compassion.

Welcoming the delegation, Governor Kundi said Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was committed to fostering religious harmony, tolerance, and interfaith dialogue.

He praised the Christian community for its valuable services in various sectors, especially education, adding that an environment of brotherhood and interfaith coexistence prevailed across the province. The governor reaffirmed that the rights of minorities were fully protected throughout Pakistan.

He also highlighted the challenges KP faced due to cross-border incursions and terrorism originating from Afghanistan, saying that all segments of society, including the Christian community, had been affected by militancy.

Governor Kundi presented commemorative shields to the visiting delegation at the conclusion of the meeting.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

