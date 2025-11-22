Constable guns down cousin at Dera check-post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A constable shot and killed his cousin while on duty, police reported on Friday.

According to officials, constable Irfan was deployed at the New Bannu Chungi check-post within the jurisdiction of Cantt police station when his cousin, Ihsanullah, came there to meet him.

Constable Irfan took Ihsanullah into a nearby room, where he opened fire on him. As a result, Ihsanullah sustained critical injuries and was shifted to the district headquarters hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, an LLB student of Gomal University was injured on Friday when a security guard allegedly opened fire on the campus here.

The incident sparked a strong reaction from students, who gathered in large numbers at the faculty’s main gate and demanded immediate registration of a case against the guard.

The students boycotted classes and raised slogans against the university administration, accusing security staff of mistreating students and failing to maintain a safe environment.

The demonstration ended after police officials assured the students of a prompt and transparent inquiry.

The injured student named Hayatullah was shifted to a hospital.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT OPERATION: The assistant commissioner Dera, Syed Muhammad Arsalan, has reiterated that operations against encroachments will continue and emphasised the importance of traders’ cooperation in these efforts.

He stated that impartial measures will be taken, and keeping markets and roads open will positively impact business activities and daily life.

He made these remarks during a meeting with representatives of traders’ organisations, led by Malik Ashfaq Chughtai, Chaudhry Jamil Ahmed and Hamid Ali Rahmani.

The traders appreciated the administration’s efforts against encroachments and assured their full cooperation and presented suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of the ongoing operations.

The assistant commissioner also informed the traders that a committee comprising Pesco, PTCL, C&W, TMA, and other relevant departments has been formed to remove electricity poles from the middle of the roads.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025