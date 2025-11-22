E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Reforms in irrigation sector discussed

Bureau Report Published November 22, 2025
PESHAWAR: A delegation of the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for irrigation Riaz Khan on Friday and briefed him on the Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) Programme and its implementation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The delegation, led by IWMI science and policy adviser engr Muhammad Naeem, included WRAP programme team leader engr Kifayat Zaman, DG of the Water Resources Regulatory Authority Murshid Khan and engr Roohul Mohsin.

Engr Naeem informed the meeting that the IWMI, an international research-for-development organisation, had been working with the Government of Pakistan since 1986. He said the WRAP programme, supported by the UK government, aimed to strengthen water governance, improve water productivity and enhance resilience to climate challenges. He added that the IWMI formulates its priorities in coordination with federal and provincial governments and development partners to support evidence-based policies related to water, food and climate.

Under the WRAP, efforts are underway to digitise and develop a comprehensive database of tube wells, small dams and canals across the province. Charsadda and Mansehra have been selected as pilot districts.

Engr Naeem briefed the minister on the strategic importance of groundwater resources and the growing challenges of depletion and deteriorating water quality while engr Kifayat Zaman gave a detailed update on technical progress under the programme and said the IWMI has signed four MoUs in the province with the irrigation department, agriculture department, Hazara University Mansehra and the University of Engineering and Technology Mardan to enhance institutional cooperation, research collaboration and technical capacity.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

