Transgender persons held for ‘immoral acts’, firing

SWAT: Mingora police on Friday arrested three transgender persons after they were accused of opening fire on members of a local jirga and police personnel a day earlier.

According to police, tension escalated in Mingora’s Shahdara Watakai area when local residents, acting on a call from the Shaldera Olasi Jirga, staged a protest demanding the closure of what they described as ‘dens of immoral activities said to be operated by transgender individuals. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Residents of Shahdara and Watkai also assembled in large numbers, chanting slogans and calling for the removal of all establishments they claimed were being run as sex centres. They warned that if the premises were not vacated within two days they would be compelled to take further action.

The jirga also issued a two-day notice to property owners who had rented out buildings to transgender groups, urging them to ensure eviction. Elders threatened to stage a sit-in outside the alleged dens in case of non-compliance.

The police later launched an operation in Shahdara Watakai and adjoining localities, conducting raids on several premises identified by community elders. “Three transgender persons were arrested for allegedly firing at police and protesters, while many others reportedly fled the scene,” said SHO Fazal Rahim Khan.

Meanwhile, Mingora Mayor Shahid Ali Khan reached the site and assured demonstrators of a strict action against those involved in firing incident. “No one will be allowed to take the law into his hands,” he stated.

