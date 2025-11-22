Mobile water testing lab launched in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A state-of-the-art mobile water quality testing lab has been formally launched in Abbottabad by the public health engineering department (PHED) to improve service delivery and ensure access to clean drinking water across the district.

The deputy commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, inspected the newly inaugurated regional lab, where XEN PHED Abbottabad Syed Zahid Shah and his team briefed him on modern testing equipment, procedures and sample analysis methods.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner directed all departments—particularly DEO male and DEO female—to ensure that water samples from every school in the district are tested at the lab to safeguard schoolchildren from drinking unsafe water.

MEASLES AND RUBELLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN: The nationwide measles and rubella (MR) vaccination campaign, which began on November 7 and will continue until November 29, is progressing actively in Abbottabad.

A review meeting held at the deputy commissioner’s office, chaired by the deputy commissioner, Sarmad Saleem Akram, was attended by officials from the health department and district administration. A detailed update on team activities, field performance, and vaccination progress was presented.

Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing efforts, the deputy commissioner instructed all field teams to ensure 100 percent target achievement, warning that any negligence or lack of cooperation must be addressed immediately.

He emphasised that measles and rubella posed serious risks to children and timely vaccination was the only effective protection. He urged parents to fully cooperate with vaccination teams to ensure no child was left unvaccinated.

He also warned that action would be taken under relevant laws against institutions or schools that failed to cooperate in this regard.

