Delay in rehabilitation of flood-hit water scheme protested

MANSEHRA: The people of Battle and its suburbs on Friday took to the streets to protest the prolonged delay in the rehabilitation of the only water supply system, which was washed away in flash floods in the Dehri Haleem area in August.

“Twenty people, including women and children, died, and schools, roads and water supply schemes were washed away, but around three months have passed since the tragedy, the government couldn’t rehabilitate the infrastructure,” Hizbullah Khan, the Battle neighbourhood council chairman, told the protesters.

The protesters, including schoolchildren, marched through Battle Bazaar and assembled at the central square, blocking it to traffic.

“The provincial government released Rs100 million immediately following the tragedy for the relief and rehabilitation of the affected parts of the district, but people are still without roads and water supply,” Mr Khan said.

He said many schools, including the government high school for girls, had been without water since the flash floods washed away the supply scheme.

The Battle neighbourhood council chairman said that local MPA Akramullah Ghazi, who is also the chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee, was also approached by the locals for rehabilitation of the scheme, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf local leader Razaullah Khan told reporters that rehabilitation of the water supply scheme, which was installed in Dehri Haleem in 1978, was well underway.

“The rehabilitation of the scheme, which supplies water to Battle and its suburbs from the far-off mountainous part of Dehri Haleem in the Hilkot, is well in progress from the funds of KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati,” he said.

ENCROACHMENTS: The people of Oghi and its suburbs on Friday demanded that the government remove temporary and permanent structures and buildings encroaching on the right-of-way roads.

“The main and link roads in the city and its suburbs are occupied by the traders and vendors affecting the flow of traffic,” Abdul Qayyum, a former Khattai union council nazim, told reporters.

Leading a group of locals, Mr Qayyum said the government should launch an anti-encroachment drive to clear the roads. He said passersby couldn’t move freely on roads and the business community was also being adversely affected.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025