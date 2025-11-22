E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Four die as oil-tanker catches fire at workshop

Our Correspondent Published November 22, 2025
RAHIM YAR KHAN: Four young men succumbed to their critical burns they suffered when an empty oil-tanker caught fire during welding work near Muslim Chowk on the National Highway, some 15kms from here, on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, they were informed around 11am that an oil-tanker, brought to a welding shopnear Muslim Chowk on the National Highway for repairs caught fire, resulting in some casualties.

They say that the tanker caught fire during the welding process. As a result, four men who were repairing the tanker suffered critical burns.

Rescue 1122 firefighters and medical teams reached the spot and shifted the critically burnt men to the Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, where all were pronounced dead.

The firefighters controlled the massive blaze after two-hour-long efforts, they say.

The deceased men were identified as Maqbool (22), a resident of Jamaldin Wali, Sajjad (22), Shehzad Ahmed (18) of Badli Sharif and Fazal Ahmed of Bast Gujjran Akbarabad, Rahim Yar Khan.

As per administration, the estimated cost of the vehicle that was burnt was Rs13 million.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the site of the incident where people told him that the welding process was in progress when the empty oil-tanker caught fire, resulting is bang.

The DC instructed the officials concerned to conducted a probe and ascertain the cause of the the fire incident.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

