Bamboos plantation along Lahore drains to fight smog

LAHORE: As Punjab’s air quality continues to deteriorate, Lahore Commissioner Marryam Khan kicked off a major tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling along the Shadman drain.

The initiative aims at planting thousands of bamboo saplings along the Shadman and Gulberg drains.

According to Parks and Horticulture Authority Managing Director Raja Mansoor Ahmed, who also planted saplings to mark the launch, 1,200 bamboo saplings would be planted along the Shadman drain and 3,000 along the Gulberg drain.

“A total of 45,000 bamboo saplings are being planted along various drains in the city, with 15,000 already planted,” he added.

He said progress continues on the “Lungs of Lahore” initiative, under which 4.5 million trees would be planted, as well as the Ring Road Afforestation Project that would establish 112km of greenery around the city. Another plantation project along the Shahdara–Raiwind railway track was also set to begin soon, he added.

Punjab continues to face deteriorating air quality

Commissioner Khan said that large-scale tree plantation was crucial to combat the city’s escalating pollution and smog levels. She said that all available resources would be utilised to ensure timely completion of PHA’s beautification and environmental improvement projects.

DC Raza stated that tree plantation under the Green Lahore programme would not only support ecological restoration, but also contribute to a healthier environment for citizens.

Meanwhile, Lahore once again topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities, recording hazardous pollution levels across multiple neighbourhoods. According to real-time AQI data, Sialkot (425), Hundal (366) and Gujranwala (297) also experienced hazardous air quality by the evening.

Residents in several other cities were inhaling “very unhealthy” air as PM2.5 concentrations surged. Lahore recorded an AQI of 285, followed by Jhelum 267, Bahawalpur 243, Multan 238, Faisalabad 231 and Rawalpindi 229.

Within Lahore, pollution peaked at alarming levels: Johar Town registered an AQI of 428, Allama Iqbal Town 425, AC Office of Shalimar Complex Wahga 418, and Civil Secretariat 412 — all categorised as hazardous. Most other localities across the provincial capital remained in the “very unhealthy” band throughout the day.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast cold and dry weather across most districts of Punjab, including Lahore. Similar conditions are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and surrounding hilly regions.

The PMD warned that smog and shallow fog patches may continue to develop during morning and night hours in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and adjacent areas.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025