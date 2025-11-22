Lahore High Court concerned at excessive construction in city

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday expressed concern over excessive construction taking place in the city, declaring it a main source of contribution to pollution.

Hearing several identical petitions regarding smog and environmental pollution, Justice Shahid Karim observed that the anti-smog gun would be of no use under these circumstances. He noted that the environment department had extensive powers only if it chooses to use them.

The judge further remarked that the Air Quality Index (AQI) was also high because of smoke-emitting vehicles.

He expressed concern over the vehicles causing pollution and ordered that environmental squads must be visible on the roads for the next two weeks.

Justice Karim pointed out that the vehicles coming from Karachi were causing increased smoke and a higher AQI on GT Road.

He said many vehicles on the roads were still emitting smoke.

The judge also sought a report on the failure to enforce time restrictions for commercial activities.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) on the installation of water meters and sought a progress report on the matter.

The judge also sought a report on the Miyawaki forests planted in various areas, including Johar Town.

During the hearing, a counsel for the Parks and Horticulture Authority gave an undertaking to the court that if the authority cut even a single tree, he would resign.

The judge observed that only stern actions can bring improvement.

The judge will resume hearing on Nov 28.

