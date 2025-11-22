Two killed as groups clash over property

LAHORE: A property dispute allegedly claimed the lives of two men in Misri Shah area, while another was shot dead in Chuhng in a separate incident here on Friday night.

As per the police reports, one Fayaz Khan (45) was allegedly shot dead in the firing by a security guard, while Abdlul Rehman (50) died after suffering head and neck injuries in stone pelting by the rival party.

The police rushed to the site on being alerted about the double murder and shifted the bodies to the city morgue for autopsy.

A police official says Fayyaz and Rehman had a dispute over a piece of land and clashed many times in the past as well.

On Friday, he says, men of both the parties again exchanged harsh words over the issue, which led to a brawl. However, they dispersed for the time being, but appeared later with weapons, shooting at each other.

The official says that during the clash, Fayaz suffered a bullet injury that proved fatal instantly, adding that he was shot by a guard of his rival.

Meanwhile, the men of Fayyaz attacked Abdul Rehman with bricks and injured him critically. He later died on the way to hospital.

All the suspects fled the scene before the police’s arrival, he says, adding that further investigations are underway.

In Chuhng area, a man, Ansar Lodhi, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified armed attackers.

A police official says that Loddhi was the chairman of the area’s Aman Committee and was targeted by the assailants in a street near his residence.

He says the attackers shot at and injured him critically before disappearing in nearby streets.

The police shifted the body to the city morgue for autopsy and intensified patrolling in the area to trace the killers.

He says the police are trying to ascertain the motives of the murder.

An FIR has been registered against the unknown attackers.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025