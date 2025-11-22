Dawn Education Expo begins today

LAHORE: The two-day 21st Dawn Education Expo is being held here on Saturday and Sunday (Nov 22 and 23), bringing together more than 80 global universities under one roof to guide students about higher education opportunities, scholarships and international admissions.

The event being organised by Dawn Media Group at Nishat Hotel (Emporium) from 11am to 6pm on both days will be free for the visitors.

According to the organisers, it aims to serve as a “gateway to limitless opportunities” for the students seeking higher education in Pakistan and abroad.

During the event, representatives from universities in the USA, UK, Europe, South Korea, Turkey and several other countries will provide on-spot counseling regarding their degree programmes, eligibility requirements, financial aid and campus life.

Students will also be offered free career counseling, guidance on student visas and admissions, besides dedicated help desks for both local and international scholarship options.

The students attending the expo will also get a chance to win a laptop through a lucky draw.

The organisers say the annual event attracts thousands of students every year, serving as one of Pakistan’s largest platforms for academic guidance and global outreach.

The expo is supported by a range of international education partners, with participation from government-linked cultural and trade bodies, promoting overseas study opportunities.

Prospective visitors can register online through educationexpo.dawn.com, though walk-in students will also be accommodated.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025