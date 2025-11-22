E-Paper | March 01, 2026

‘Faisalabad to be made rabies-free’

Our Correspondent Published November 22, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TOBA TEK SINGH: Under the Punjab government’s Dog Population Control Policy, Faisalabad will be transformed into a rabies-free city by the end of 2026, in collaboration with an organisation working for animal welfare.

This announcement was made by Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar during his visit to the the Tahirah Animal Welfare Foundation (TAWF) on Friday.

He said that to protect people from rabies, a fatal disease transmitted through dog bite, the government will expand TAWF’s ongoing stray dogs vaccination programme.

He said that if proved successful in Faisalabad, the programme will be replicated in other cities across Punjab. He said a meeting of stakeholders will soon be convened to finalise a timeline for the initiative.

Earlier, TAWF Chairperson Tahirah Rasul briefed the commissioner that the “Rabies-Free Faisalabad” campaign was launched five years ago, and so far, the TAWF has vaccinated 8,401 dogs and carried out sterilisation surgeries on 6,753 others.

The foundation has also rescued, treated and cared for 13,781 sick, injured and abandoned animals, including dogs, cats, donkeys, horses, and various birds, she added.

Ms Rasul added that the foundation is establishing a permanent animal shelter and a veterinary hospital on its own on a 1.5-acre piece of land, which will be completed by the end of next month (December).

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe