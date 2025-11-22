‘Faisalabad to be made rabies-free’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Under the Punjab government’s Dog Population Control Policy, Faisalabad will be transformed into a rabies-free city by the end of 2026, in collaboration with an organisation working for animal welfare.

This announcement was made by Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar during his visit to the the Tahirah Animal Welfare Foundation (TAWF) on Friday.

He said that to protect people from rabies, a fatal disease transmitted through dog bite, the government will expand TAWF’s ongoing stray dogs vaccination programme.

He said that if proved successful in Faisalabad, the programme will be replicated in other cities across Punjab. He said a meeting of stakeholders will soon be convened to finalise a timeline for the initiative.

Earlier, TAWF Chairperson Tahirah Rasul briefed the commissioner that the “Rabies-Free Faisalabad” campaign was launched five years ago, and so far, the TAWF has vaccinated 8,401 dogs and carried out sterilisation surgeries on 6,753 others.

The foundation has also rescued, treated and cared for 13,781 sick, injured and abandoned animals, including dogs, cats, donkeys, horses, and various birds, she added.

Ms Rasul added that the foundation is establishing a permanent animal shelter and a veterinary hospital on its own on a 1.5-acre piece of land, which will be completed by the end of next month (December).

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025