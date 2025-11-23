THE GRAPEVINE

ALLAMA IQBAL BIOPIC IN THE WORKS

Great news! Pakistan and Iran may soon begin to collaborate on a film based on the life and works of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. This was announced recently by the information and culture minister of Punjab, Azma Bukhari, at an event in Lahore hosted by the consul-general of Iran. We think it’s a wonderful idea because Iran has, over the years, been making some absolutely fantastic movies. Their collaboration with Pakistan’s creative talent is sure to result in something extraordinary, well worthy of Allama Iqbal’s stature. We can’t wait — although we can’t help but wonder if the film will gloss over certain aspects of the poet’s life…

FUZON’S BACK

Fuzon, one of the most well-recognised and popular Pakistani bands of the noughties, is back — with a new vocalist, no less. He is Wajeeh Uddin Meer, and fans are already raving about him. Emu, the leader and founding member of the band, is apparently thrilled about having him on board. Fuzon’s original vocalist, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan, gained fame after being part of the group, but later opted for a solo career and, subsequently, Rameez Mukhtar and Khurram Iqbal stepped into his role. Now, after a hiatus of six years (due to Covid-19 and personal reasons), the band is back and has already performed at the Arts Council in Karachi. Rock on, guys!

TRIGGER HAPPY MEDIA

Whenever we think Indian media has hit rock bottom, we are proven wrong, as it seems to be hellbent on redefining the term. Recently, the country’s TV channels and newspapers relayed the death of legendary actor Dharmendra. They even ran shows based on his life and career, with seasoned journalists such as Rajdeep Sardesai leading the coverage. All this while the actor was alive and recovering at a hospital. The media frenzy infuriated his family members and they immediately reacted to the false news after Dharamji, as the actor is fondly known, was discharged from the hospital. Could it be, given the ‘Godi media’ shenanigans, that India’s media is the worst in the world? After all, it’s not too long ago that it was touting attacks on the non-existent ‘Lahore port.’

NO HEIL HITLER IN SÃO PAULO

Rapper Kanye West is set to perform in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 29. Way before that, the city’s authorities asked him not to perform his song Heil Hitler during the gig, otherwise he could end up behind bars (yep, that’s what they really said.) The warning took place after a complaint was filed, requesting law enforcers to take pre-emptive action against Kanye W’s aforementioned controversial song, in addition to any Nazi references. Whether the musician sings the track or faces arrest is yet to be seen. We say he should not. After all, São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes was pretty clear when he said: “No one who promotes Nazism will play or sing any words on public equipment belonging to the City Hall.”

DOING THE BEST THEY CAN

George Clooney says he and his wife of nearly a decade, Amal Clooney née Alamuddin, don’t always get it right when it comes to looking after Ella and Alexander, their eight-year-old twins. In fact, during an interview, the Hollywood A-lister said, “You try to pace it so that I’m doing it and then she’s home and then she goes and I’m home. We try to mix it up a little bit… You’re never gonna get it all right… No one does, but you gotta go to work too, so you do the best you can.” That is probably something that most couples can relate to, given everyone’s hectic lifestyles. However, we do hope that George C is getting it right as a husband at the very least. And if media reports are to be believed, he is, as the couple seems to be quite happy with each other.

GAGA ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

The film A Star is Born — starring pop icon Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who was also the director — was a 2018 blockbuster, with Lady G in particular delivering an exceptional performance. Now, we have learnt that the role was anything but easy for her, as the singer-cum-actress recently revealed that she was taking lithium (a mood stabiliser) during the film’s shoot. She later cancelled her world tours due to ill health, and then “went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn’t do anything… I completely crashed. It was really scary. There was a time when I didn’t think I could get better.” Thankfully, she recovered completely and now refers to herself as a “healthy whole person.” We hope that’s not just a Poker Face.

Published in Dawn, ICON, November 23rd, 2025