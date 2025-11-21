From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Birganj recaptured

NEW DELHI: A Nepalese Government Communique released from its Embassy … this evening [Nov 20] announced the recapture of Birganj, the stronghold of the rebel forces. “State troops are now en route to clear the last remaining pockets of rebels,” the Communique added. It said: The only Nepalese village still in the hands of the rebels is Parasi, 95 miles west of Birganj on the Nepal-UP border.”

It claimed “the raiders fled in panic before the slow but steady advance of state troops with innumerable casualties against two casualties in the state force”. Birganj was captured by the insurgents on Nov 11, the day on which the runaway king of Nepal left his capital, Khatmandu, and reached [the] Bharati capital. —Delhi correspondent

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies in Karachi,] a legislative measure designed to make it compulsory for doctors under 32 years of age to undertake three years of “national service” under pain of punishment was introduced in Parliament yesterday [Nov 20]. The piloting Minister, Sardar Bahadur Khan, said that it was after considering every aspect of the “serious shortage” of qualified doctors … that the Government had decided to come forward with the present Bill… .

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025