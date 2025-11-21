E-Paper | March 02, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Birganj recaptured

From the Newspaper Published November 21, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NEW DELHI: A Nepalese Government Communique released from its Embassy … this evening [Nov 20] announced the recapture of Birganj, the stronghold of the rebel forces. “State troops are now en route to clear the last remaining pockets of rebels,” the Communique added. It said: The only Nepalese village still in the hands of the rebels is Parasi, 95 miles west of Birganj on the Nepal-UP border.”

It claimed “the raiders fled in panic before the slow but steady advance of state troops with innumerable casualties against two casualties in the state force”. Birganj was captured by the insurgents on Nov 11, the day on which the runaway king of Nepal left his capital, Khatmandu, and reached [the] Bharati capital. —Delhi correspondent

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies in Karachi,] a legislative measure designed to make it compulsory for doctors under 32 years of age to undertake three years of “national service” under pain of punishment was introduced in Parliament yesterday [Nov 20]. The piloting Minister, Sardar Bahadur Khan, said that it was after considering every aspect of the “serious shortage” of qualified doctors … that the Government had decided to come forward with the present Bill… .

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe