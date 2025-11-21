From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Franco passes away

MADRID: Gen Francisco Franco, who ruled Spain with an iron hand for nearly four decades, died early today [Nov 20] at the age of 82 ... succumbing to a series of crippling ailments... . His death left Spain facing an uncertain political future under the leadership of his designated successor, Prince Juan Carlos de Borbon ... who will be proclaimed King… . The [Spanish] Government decreed 30 days of national mourning, closed schools for a week, and shut all Spanish stock exchanges for the rest of the week… . The ex-dictator’s final request … said watchfulness and patriotism were essential to deal with “the enemies of Spain and Christian civilisation”. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Islamabad,] Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said ... that a time has come when Iran, Turkey and Pakistan should take a hard and deep look over all relevant factors in order to make a big jump in co-ordinating their internal and external policies for the benefit of the people. [He] was replying to questions by Turkish journalists covering President Fahri Koruturk’s visit to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025