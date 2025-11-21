E-Paper | March 02, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Franco passes away

From the Newspaper Published November 21, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MADRID: Gen Francisco Franco, who ruled Spain with an iron hand for nearly four decades, died early today [Nov 20] at the age of 82 ... succumbing to a series of crippling ailments... . His death left Spain facing an uncertain political future under the leadership of his designated successor, Prince Juan Carlos de Borbon ... who will be proclaimed King… . The [Spanish] Government decreed 30 days of national mourning, closed schools for a week, and shut all Spanish stock exchanges for the rest of the week… . The ex-dictator’s final request … said watchfulness and patriotism were essential to deal with “the enemies of Spain and Christian civilisation”. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Islamabad,] Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said ... that a time has come when Iran, Turkey and Pakistan should take a hard and deep look over all relevant factors in order to make a big jump in co-ordinating their internal and external policies for the benefit of the people. [He] was replying to questions by Turkish journalists covering President Fahri Koruturk’s visit to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe