IN Pakistan, where water scarcity and climate change continue to threaten agricultural sustainability, the technique of intercropping has emerged as a practical and efficient solution to enhance crop productivity and strengthen food security. Intercropping refers to the cultivation of two or more crop species simultaneously on the same field during a single growing season. The system ensures efficient utilisation of vital resources, such as soil nutrients, water and sunlight, leading to higher overall yields per unit of land. It remains a time-tested yet modern approach that boosts productivity and farm income.

Sindh, despite having vast agricultural potential, faces increasing challenges due to limited water resources and erratic rainfall patterns linked to climate change. This calls for a transition from conventional monocropping to more adaptive and resource-efficient intercropping. Properly implemented, intercropping can serve as a game-changing practice for farmers. Although the system demands careful planning, timely management and commitment, the resulting gains makes it an attractive option for sustainable agricultural development.

The adoption of intercropping remains limited due to low farmer awareness. Farmers must adhere closely to schedules for sowing, irrigation and fertiliser application, as delays in one crop can negatively affect others. Farmers who have adopted sugarcane intercropping systems have seen significantly higher earnings. A range of short-duration crops, such as potato, tomato, onion, garlic, lentil, wheat, peas, mustard and sunflower, can be effectively integrated with sugarcane, depending on seasonal conditions.

To ensure successful outcomes, several key precautions must be followed. The intercrop should always be treated as a supplementary, not the dominant, crop aimed at generating additional income. Planting should occur in inter-row spaces, maintaining appropriate spacing to prevent excessive competition. Wider row spacing minimises intercrop competition, especially in sugarcane systems, where ridge planting benefits vegetables. Farmers should prefer short-stature, short-duration varieties to avoid yield suppression of the main crop.

To unlock full benefits of intercropping, coordinated efforts among policymakers, researchers and farmers are essential. Expanding intercropping practices, particularly by duly identifying suitable short-duration crops for integration, can transform the entire economic outlook of Sindh’s rural farming communities.

Dr Nazar Gul and Hafiz Abdul Salam

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025