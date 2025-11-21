A death trap

THE lengthy pavement along Khayaban-i-Saadi, opposite Boat Basin in the posh area of Clifton Block V in Karachi, has developed a rather huge and deep crater. This happens to be right across one of the most prestigious educational institutions of the city, and hundreds of students use the pavement every single day. This crater is a potential death trap just waiting for someone to accidentally fall into it.

The authorities concerned need to take immediate action to repair the pavement, and, indeed, many more in the area before any unpleasant incident takes place there.

Aamir Malik

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025