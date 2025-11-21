E-Paper | March 02, 2026

A death trap

From the Newspaper Published November 21, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE lengthy pavement along Khayaban-i-Saadi, opposite Boat Basin in the posh area of Clifton Block V in Karachi, has developed a rather huge and deep crater. This happens to be right across one of the most prestigious educational institutions of the city, and hundreds of students use the pavement every single day. This crater is a potential death trap just waiting for someone to accidentally fall into it.

The authorities concerned need to take immediate action to repair the pavement, and, indeed, many more in the area before any unpleasant incident takes place there.

Aamir Malik
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe