DHA in trouble

AS a resident of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in Karachi, I wish to share my deep frustration and disappointment with the current state of affairs in what once used to be a thriving community. Despite paying a variety of hefty taxes, the residents are forced to live with sub-par facilities and services.

The lack of regular water supply has become a norm, leaving residents with no choice but to rely on Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC), or the tanker mafia that charges rather exorbitant rates. This is not only financially draining, but also an act of gross injustice.

The absence of street lights on major streets and lanes has turned the entire neighbourhood into some sort of a haven for criminals, making it easy for them to commit crimes without the fear of getting caught. This pretty much explains the recent surge in mugging and robbery cases in the area.

The deplorable civic conditions in DHA is another area of major concern. Roads are not properly maintained, and the patch between Khayaban-i-Rahat and Neelum Colony is a perfect example of it. The numerous pits, holes and rough patches are causing utter damage to vehicles, and posing a serious risk to public safety. The open manholes on the roads are a ticking time bomb, waiting to cause a major accident. The haphazard placement of these manholes, often without covers, or raised above the road level, is a recipe for disaster. The garbage and trash removal system is also in a shambles, leading to the proliferation of flies and mosquitoes, which is a serious health hazard.

Last but not least, security issues are on the rise, with the DHA vigilance team more focused on penalising residents for minor infractions than addressing the worsening law and order situation.

It is high time the relevant authorities within the DHA woke up to the reality and took notice of the situation. As for the residents, they simply demand, and rightly so, immediate attention of all the stakeholders and a significant improvement in their living standards.

O.A. Khan

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025