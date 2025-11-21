GUNS IN UNIVERSITY: Incidents of gunfire are becoming disturbingly frequent at the University of Sindh. Recently, two armed men opened fire near the Information Technology Department. When a courageous female student confronted them, they fired a bullet to silence her. Though she remained physically unharmed, the shock left her unconscious. Just days later, a similar incident took place near the International Relations Department. Such repeated acts of gun violence have shaken the sense of safety on the campus. Students now live in fear, and parents are growing increasingly hesitant in sending their children to the university. The presence of weapons on campuses is disgraceful and unacceptable.

Afreen

Hyderabad

DISTRUST CRISIS: What has emerged to be a very serious issue is the trend of growing distrust among our youth towards their own country. Some destructive organisations are misusing social media to brainwash young minds, especially targeting youth in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and now Sindh on religious and ethnic grounds. The government should take drastic steps to resolve the issue once and for all. Instead of using laws, like Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), as tools for political retribution, all such acts should focus on mitigating the real factors without at all compromising freedom of speech.

Muhammad Atif Jamali

Rawalpindi

A DESERVING WIN: Under Abbas Afridi’s leadership, Pakistan won the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, defeating Kuwait in the final to secure a record sixth title, the most in the tournament’s history. Afridi starred with a blistering 52 off just 11 balls, including seven sixes, as Pakistan posted 136 runs. Despite Kuwait’s explosive start of 32 runs in the first over, Pakistani bowlers — led by Mohammad Shahzad and Maaz Sadaqat — regained control to seal a 43-run victory. This triumph ended Pakistan’s five previous final defeats and cemented their dominance in Hong Kong Sixes history.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025