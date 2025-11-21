E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Fire breaks out during climate talks in Brazil

AFP Published November 21, 2025
BELEM: A fire erupted in a pavilion of the UN’s climate talks in Brazil on Thursday, forcing panicked delegates to run for the exits and disrupting tense negotiations among ministers from around the world.

UN and security crews rushed with extinguishers to put out the blaze, which tore a hole in the roof of the COP30 site in Belem as smoke engulfed the corridor and people shouted “fire!” The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported, Brazilian tourism minister Celso Sabino said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Firefighters arrived at the scene as smoke billowed inside and out of the conference, which is being held in large tents in the city at the edge of the Amazon, with tens of thousands of people in attendance.

“Firefighters and security teams responded promptly and continue to monitor the site,” Brazil’s COP30 organizers said in a statement.

The fire started in a country pavilion inside the site’s “blue zone” near the entrance of COP30. A light rain caused people outside to cheer.

The fire took place as ministers were deep in negotiations aimed at breaking a deadlock over fossil fuels, climate finance and trade measures, with one day left in the two-week conference. Mauricio Lyrio, the head of the Brazilian delegation, said he was signing an agreement with a third country when he was asked to leave.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

