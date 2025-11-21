SBP reserves up by $27 million

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $27 million to $14.551 billion during the week ending on Nov 14, the central bank announced on Thursday.
The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.738bn, including $5.186bn held by the commercial banks.
The SBP forex holding is significantly higher than the $9.814bn reported in FY22. It remains below the $17.298bn seen in FY21.
Pakistan is expected to receive $1.2bn from the International Monetary Fund next month, which will further boost the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves.
Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025