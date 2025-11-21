E-Paper | March 02, 2026

SBP reserves up by $27 million

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 21, 2025
A file photo of the State Bank of Pakistan building. — APP/File
KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $27 million to $14.551 billion during the week ending on Nov 14, the central bank announced on Thursday.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.738bn, including $5.186bn held by the commercial banks.

The SBP forex holding is significantly higher than the $9.814bn reported in FY22. It remains below the $17.298bn seen in FY21.

Pakistan is expected to receive $1.2bn from the International Monetary Fund next month, which will further boost the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

