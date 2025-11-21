GSP-Plus status

WITH a review of actions taken to fulfil Pakistan’s commitments under the GSP-Plus preferential tariff scheme around the corner, the authorities may want to put some thought into appeasing the upcoming monitoring mission. EU ambassador Raimundas Karoblis has indicated that Pakistan needs to “do more” to satisfy the requirements set out under the tariff scheme. It seems the mission’s focus will be on the country’s human rights situation, the death penalty, blasphemy laws, enforced disappearances, minority rights, women’s rights, child labour and forced labour. The envoy described the mission’s subsequent progress report as “one of the most important sources for assessing the progress and compliance with Pakistani commitments vis-à-vis the UN”. Of course, as one would expect from a diplomat, the ambassador was quite circumspect on how the EU currently views Pakistan’s standing. Nevertheless, it seems that the ruling set-up, which continues to take on an increasingly authoritarian colour, will have many questions to answer.

The Pakistani leadership seems to have had remarkable success so far in persuading US President Donald Trump of their indispensability to his foreign policy goals. It also appears that their ability to influence Mr Trump’s opinion has yielded tangible benefits, especially in the form of lifelines being extended for Pakistan’s floundering economy. Whether the EU can be just as easily convinced remains to be seen. To be blunt, Pakistan’s human and labour rights records have always been sub-par. With the country’s justice system now in a shambles, it is uncertain how long it will take for the situation to improve. At stake is the GSP-Plus scheme, which has helped Pakistan more than double its textile exports to the EU. Sadly, it appears that the authorities want to benefit from the scheme without having to show progress in meeting their obligations. It would be better for the government to start worrying more about how its policies may impact the economy in the long run.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025