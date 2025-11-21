US report validates Pakistan’s May victory, says PM

BAGH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thurs­day said that a recent report submitted to the United States Congress had validated Pakistan’s triumph in the military confrontation with India in May.

“Pakistan’s military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry,” said the report submitted by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

After laying the foundation stone for the Daanish School in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Bagh, the PM said in a speech that US President Donald Trump had also acknowledged multiple times that Pakistan downed seven Indian aircraft.

“The exemplary performance of the Pakistan Armed Forces brought the enemy to its knees, by the grace of God,” he said, crediting what he termed the leadership of Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The premier added that on the economic front as well, the country was moving in the “right direction” and the government was fully focused on achieving sustainable development.

PM Shehbaz expressed hope that one day, India-occupied Kashmir would be freed and Daanish Schools would also be established there.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025