KP CM denied meeting with Imran for seventh time

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday again visited Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan but was denied access for the seventh time.

Talking to media persons, he said it was unfortunate that despite having orders from the Islamabad High Court, he was not allowed to meet the patron-in-chief of his party.

He revealed that he has written a letter to the Chief Justice but has not received any response regarding the issue.

When asked about the Election Commission of Pakistan taking notice of his statement, Sohail Afridi said that he had only said rigging would not be allowed in the by-elections, but his statement was twisted.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025