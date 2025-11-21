E-Paper | March 02, 2026

KP CM aide says Punjab being favoured in distribution of federal funds

Bureau Report Published November 21, 2025
PESHAWAR: Adviser to KP chief minister on finance Muzzammil Aslam claimed on Thursday that Punjab was the ‘favourite’ province in distribution of federal revenues as it received 16 per cent additional revenue during the first three months of current fiscal.

In a statement issued here, Mr Aslam said that justice demanded that the federal government should also give the remaining provinces 16 per cent additional revenue. After Punjab, the highest funds were given to Sindh, then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, he claimed.

He said that a report about the first three months of the current fiscal year had been released, according to which Punjab had been given Rs882 billion with a 16pc increase, Sindh Rs441 billion with a 13pc increase, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received Rs287 billion with a 12pc increase, and Balochistan Rs164 billion with only 5pc increase.

Mr Aslam said that due to terrorism and underdevelopment, the funds for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan should have been increased more, but the federal government was showing special favour to the Punjab government.

The CM’s aide said that instead of acknowledging this injustice, a narrative was being created that Punjab was the leading province in execution of projects. “The federal government should clarify its position on this matter and adopt an equal policy for all,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

