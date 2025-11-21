E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Businessmen, US envoy discuss economic, trade cooperation

Bureau Report Published November 21, 2025
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called for simplifying the visa process and strengthening of Pak–US trade ties through joint ventures, enhanced collaboration and increased exchange of business delegations.

According to a statement during a meeting with the US consul general in Peshawar, Tom Eckert, at the Chamber House, the SCCI president, Junaid Altaf, on Thursday said that the existing trade volume between Pakistan and the United States did not reflect the true potential of bilateral economic cooperation. He stressed the need for joint initiatives to improve market access for Pakistani products in the US and to promote investment in key sectors.

Mr Eckert, accompanied by senior economic officer Kathleen Gibilisco and senior officer Shahid Khan, said the United States was keen to expand economic and trade cooperation with Pakistan. He noted that both the countries shared aligned priorities and emphasised Washington’s willingness for long-term engagement with the business community through the SCCI.

The consul general said the US mission had intensified efforts to build strong linkages with local businesses and encourage proactive engagement to strengthen commercial ties.

SCCI senior vice president Muhammad Nadeem, WCCI Peshawar president Qurtul Ain, senior vice president Zaraa Imtiaz, vice president Zareen Akhtar, secretary general Muqtasid Ahsan and other members were also present at the meeting.

Mr Altaf highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s strategic position as a gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, terming the province an attractive and profitable destination for foreign investors. He said there was vast potential for expanding Pak–US cooperation in oil and gas, mining, gemstones, marble, pharmaceuticals, honey, horticulture, tourism and other key sectors.

Mr Altaf also raised issues related to NOCs and border closures, noting that the SCCI, along with the government and relevant institutions, was striving to create an enabling environment for investors and also supported peace and stability in the region.

The US consul general underscored the importance of joint efforts to remove barriers to bilateral trade and exports. He said technology transfer, knowledge-sharing and capacity building were essential to addressing longstanding challenges faced by the business community.

Mr Eckert acknowledged the hardships faced by traders and called for closer collaboration between the two countries in IT, artificial intelligence, human resource development, institutional linkages, leadership and capacity building as well as international product certification in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

