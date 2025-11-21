Police find ‘kidnapped’ girl eloped to Afghanistan

NAROWAL: The district police have concluded that a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped, has eloped to Afghanistan on her own free will.

According to details, Abdul Haq, a labourer in Sialkot, complained to the police that on Oct 27, his 16-year-old daughter Samina went out of the house to throw a garbage bag. He alleged that an unknown person forcibly abducted her in a car.

The Kotwali Police registered an FIR against an unidentified accused on his complaint.

Sialkot DPO Faisal Shahzad took notice of the incident and formed investigation and raiding teams. The teams used CCTV cameras and human intelligence sources to search for the girl.

However, the investigation concluded that the girl had eloped to Afghanistan with a man named Mukhtar Khan, an Afghan citizen who used to run a mutton and beef business in Sialkot.

Police sources said that Samina had gone to Afghanistan with Mukhtar and his family.

Meanwhile the duo, Samina and Mukhtar, recorded a video statement in which Mukhtar said he did not kidnap Samina and they loved each other.

Samina also appeared in the video and said she had come to Afghanistan with him of her own free will.

The DPO told Dawn that the claim of kidnapping for ransom was false and no one had forcibly kidnapped Samina.

He said that CCTV footage showed that the girl left of her own free will. He said that the police teams were taking legal action for Samina’s return from Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025